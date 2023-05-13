Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declines By 25.9%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 777,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

