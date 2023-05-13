Short Interest in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Drops By 19.5%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 366,200 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 26,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,918. BIMI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

