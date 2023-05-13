Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 77.9%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
