Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 77.9%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.