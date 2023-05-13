Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases By 24.1%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.53. 42,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,081. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after purchasing an additional 439,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 219.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Balchem by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

