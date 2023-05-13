Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Declines By 24.6%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

AxoGen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.22. 127,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,970. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $392.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

