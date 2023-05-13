Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Declines By 18.1%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,126. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.