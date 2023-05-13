Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.
Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.
Institutional Trading of Shopify
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.