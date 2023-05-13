Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.