Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.22 billion.

