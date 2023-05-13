Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

