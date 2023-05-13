Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in April

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 308,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of STSS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 959,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Sharps Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STSS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

