Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $51,054.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,630.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,511 shares of company stock valued at $61,240 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

