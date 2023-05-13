Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 51.5% in April

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SIGIP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

