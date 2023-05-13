SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SPRC stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,098. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.