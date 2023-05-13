Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,902,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.05 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.