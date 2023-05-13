Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lowered by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

