Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0231

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $1,608.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.88 or 0.06743611 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,334,942,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,312,611 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

