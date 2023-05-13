Santos FC Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.94 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00014791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $18.08 million and $6.94 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

