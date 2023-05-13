Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 74,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SANG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

SANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

