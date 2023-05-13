Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $64.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

