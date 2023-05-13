Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $58.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.11.

TWLO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

