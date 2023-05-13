SALT (SALT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $12,236.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,801.71 or 1.00017537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03291132 USD and is up 13.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,233.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

