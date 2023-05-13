Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $474.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.86. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $478.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

