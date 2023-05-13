Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,976 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

