Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $12.53 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 398,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

