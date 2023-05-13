Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $12.53 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 398,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.