Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 161,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

