Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,366,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

KEYS stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

