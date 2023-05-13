Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of MGE Energy worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $189.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

