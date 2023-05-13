Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,785 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after buying an additional 657,216 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

