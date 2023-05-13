Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $12.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.
Plug Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
