Royal Bank of Canada Raises Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 220

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.64).

Virgin Money UK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 152.25 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.29. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.92, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,055.56%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

