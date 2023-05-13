Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,344,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

