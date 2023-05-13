Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Rogue Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

