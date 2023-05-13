Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$66.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The company has a market cap of C$27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

