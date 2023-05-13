Robert W. Baird Trims AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price to $20.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

