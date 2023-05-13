Robert W. Baird Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $288.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $262.74 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average of $320.46.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

