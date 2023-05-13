Robert W. Baird Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 234.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.