RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,283. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $83,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

