Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) & Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Charlie’s
|-6.02%
|-51.60%
|-17.95%
|Charlie’s Competitors
|-11.70%
|-83.78%
|22.26%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Charlie’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Charlie’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Charlie’s Competitors
|213
|564
|812
|43
|2.42
Insider & Institutional Ownership
14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Charlie’s
|$26.42 million
|-$1.59 million
|-9.70
|Charlie’s Competitors
|$278.31 million
|-$110.28 million
|-1.57
Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Charlie’s Company Profile
Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.