Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.52

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 248952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Reunion Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$524.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reunion Gold news, Director David Fennell bought 90,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

