Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $88.58 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Request has a total market cap of $88.58 million and $674,603.84 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,936.13 or 0.99933945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08923959 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,048,284.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

