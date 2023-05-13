Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $266,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.19. 833,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,858. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

