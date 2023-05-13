Render Token Price Hits $1.86 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006952 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $680.40 million and approximately $97.61 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

