Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 123,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 105.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

