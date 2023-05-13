Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.03 Reborn Coffee Competitors $2.02 billion $179.03 million -0.67

Reborn Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 507 4266 5579 264 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 504.46%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors 1.11% 44.71% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reborn Coffee competitors beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

