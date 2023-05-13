RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 16.57% 21.01% 9.64% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $275.75 million 2.42 $46.04 million $4.89 14.77 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RCI Hospitality and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.85%.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

