Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.1 %

RYN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Rayonier by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,135,000 after buying an additional 721,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

