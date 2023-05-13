Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0001

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $49.47 million and $2.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009008 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

