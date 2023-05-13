Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.64.

RDN stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

