QV Equities Limited (QVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,394.56). Insiders acquired a total of 200,836 shares of company stock valued at $186,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
