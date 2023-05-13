QV Equities Limited (QVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

QV Equities Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at QV Equities

In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,394.56). Insiders acquired a total of 200,836 shares of company stock valued at $186,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

