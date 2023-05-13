QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $180.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159493 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

